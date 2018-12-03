BMS, smart battery management system, optimal aluminum pack,
18650 battery cells, hassle-free during long distance travel with 2 battery packs.
Engine
BOSCH 1800W
Autonomy
75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed
45 km/h
Recharge
3 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
From overturn to innovation
Strong Capacity, Long Range
Innovation in the limelight!
Each Detail, shows the Spirit of
Craftsmanship Pursuit of High Quality ElectricVehicle
Passed Strict Homologations Standards Globally.
Sincerity-Shown At Each Detail
Racing Level Separated Frames
Forging Rear Swingarm
TIG Welding Fish Scale Pattern
Engine
