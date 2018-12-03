VS1
TC Max
CUx
CUx SE Ducati
TSx
TS
TC
Discover CPx
Engine Super Soco EEC Power 4000W
Autonomy 140 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver, 2 batteries)
Speed 90 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V15A (fast charge with single battery)
Engine Super Soco 4000W
Autonomy 160 Km (with L1e specification)
Speed 80 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V15A (fast charge with single battery)
Engine Super Soco 3900W
Autonomy 110 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 95 Km/h
Recharge 5 h at 72V10A (fast charge with single battery)
Engine BOSCH 1600W
Autonomy 75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 45 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
Engine BOSCH 1600W
Autonomy 75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 45 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
Engine BOSCH 1900W
Autonomy 75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 45 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
Engine BOSCH 1800W
Autonomy 75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 45 km/h
Recharge 3 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
Engine BOSCH 1900W
Autonomy 75 Km (at 45 Km/h with 75 Kg driver)
Speed 45 Km/h
Recharge 3.5 h at 60V10A (fast charge)
From overturn to innovation

Strong Capacity, Long Range

Innovation in the limelight!

Each Detail, shows the Spirit of
Craftsmanship Pursuit of High Quality ElectricVehicle
Passed Strict Homologations  Standards Globally.

Sincerity-Shown At Each Detail

Racing Level Separated Frames

Forging Rear Swingarm

TIG Welding Fish Scale Pattern

BMS, smart battery management system, optimal aluminum pack,
18650 battery cells, hassle-free during long distance travel with 2 battery packs.

Strong Capacity, Long Range

Engine

Certifications